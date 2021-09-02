Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sidengreng Rappang Regency, South Sulawesi (29 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sidenreng Rappang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sidenreng Rappang, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Rain with a high enough intensity caused the water from the Tanrutedong River and Lake Sidenreng to overflow on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WITA
Location :
Kec. Dua Pitue
• Kel. Salomallori
• Ds. Kalosi
Kec. Panca Lautang
• Kel. Wette’e
Impacts:
• 163 families / 652 people affected
Material Losses:
• 163 housing units affected
• 275 Ha of affected agricultural land
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sidrap coordinates with the local government and volunteers to monitor and collect data
Latest Condition:
Wednesday, 01 September 2021 Pkl. 12.00 WIB
• Floods still inundate Ex. Wette'e, Kec. Panca Lautang with TDC 50 - 250 cm
Urgent needs :
• Bamboo
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sidenreng Rappang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops