Indonesia, Flooding in Sidengreng Rappang Regency, South Sulawesi (29 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sidenreng Rappang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sidenreng Rappang, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Rain with a high enough intensity caused the water from the Tanrutedong River and Lake Sidenreng to overflow on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WITA

Location :

Kec. Dua Pitue

• Kel. Salomallori

• Ds. Kalosi

Kec. Panca Lautang

• Kel. Wette’e

Impacts:

• 163 families / 652 people affected

Material Losses:

• 163 housing units affected

• 275 Ha of affected agricultural land

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Sidrap coordinates with the local government and volunteers to monitor and collect data

Latest Condition:

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 Pkl. 12.00 WIB

• Floods still inundate Ex. Wette'e, Kec. Panca Lautang with TDC 50 - 250 cm

Urgent needs :

• Bamboo

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Sidenreng Rappang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops