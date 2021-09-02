Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sidengreng Rappang Regency, South Sulawesi (29 Aug 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sidenreng Rappang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sidenreng Rappang, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :
• Rain with a high enough intensity caused the water from the Tanrutedong River and Lake Sidenreng to overflow on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WITA

Location :
Kec. Dua Pitue
• Kel. Salomallori
• Ds. Kalosi
Kec. Panca Lautang
• Kel. Wette’e

Impacts:
• 163 families / 652 people affected

Material Losses:
• 163 housing units affected
• 275 Ha of affected agricultural land

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sidrap coordinates with the local government and volunteers to monitor and collect data

Latest Condition:
Wednesday, 01 September 2021 Pkl. 12.00 WIB
• Floods still inundate Ex. Wette'e, Kec. Panca Lautang with TDC 50 - 250 cm

Urgent needs :
• Bamboo

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sidenreng Rappang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content