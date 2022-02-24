Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Siau Tagulandang Biaro Regency (North Sulawesi) (21 Feb 2022)
Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000213-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022 11:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Siau Tagulandang Biaro
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and unstable soil condition in the hill
Location:
- Kec. Siau Barat
- Kel. Paseng
- Kel. Paniki
- Kec. Siau Barat Selatan
- Ds. Batusenggo
Efforts: BPBD Sitaro Regency conduct rapid assessments, evacuation operation for the affected people and coordinate with relevant agencies