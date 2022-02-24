Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Siau Tagulandang Biaro Regency (North Sulawesi) (21 Feb 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000213-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022 11:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Siau Tagulandang Biaro

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and unstable soil condition in the hill

Location:
- Kec. Siau Barat
- Kel. Paseng
- Kel. Paniki
- Kec. Siau Barat Selatan
- Ds. Batusenggo

Efforts: BPBD Sitaro Regency conduct rapid assessments, evacuation operation for the affected people and coordinate with relevant agencies

