Indonesia, Flooding in Seruyan Regency, Central Kalimantan (1 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seruyan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Seruyan, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Due to the moderate-high intensity rain that occurred on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, Pkl. 09.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Danau Seluluk

• Ds. Panimba Raya

• Ds. Tj. Paringi

• Ds. Asam Baru

• Ds. Tj. Hara

• Ds. Tj. Rangas II

Kec. Hanau

• Ds. Pembuang Hulu I

• Ds. Pembuang Hulu II

• Ds. Bahaur

• Ds. Parang Batang

• Ds. Paring Raya

• Ds. Tj. Hanau

• Ds. Derangga

Kec. Seruyan Hulu

• Ds. Tng. Manjul

Kec. Danau Sembuluh

• Ds. Palingkau

• Ds. Paren

Fatalities :

• 2,175 families / 7,145 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 231 affected housing units (data collection)

• Flood depth 10 – 45 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Seruyan together with related agencies are currently still conducting monitoring and data collection in affected locations

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Seruyan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

