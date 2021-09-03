Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Seruyan Regency, Central Kalimantan (1 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Seruyan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Seruyan, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Due to the moderate-high intensity rain that occurred on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, Pkl. 09.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Danau Seluluk
• Ds. Panimba Raya
• Ds. Tj. Paringi
• Ds. Asam Baru
• Ds. Tj. Hara
• Ds. Tj. Rangas II
Kec. Hanau
• Ds. Pembuang Hulu I
• Ds. Pembuang Hulu II
• Ds. Bahaur
• Ds. Parang Batang
• Ds. Paring Raya
• Ds. Tj. Hanau
• Ds. Derangga
Kec. Seruyan Hulu
• Ds. Tng. Manjul
Kec. Danau Sembuluh
• Ds. Palingkau
• Ds. Paren
Fatalities :
• 2,175 families / 7,145 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 231 affected housing units (data collection)
• Flood depth 10 – 45 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Seruyan together with related agencies are currently still conducting monitoring and data collection in affected locations
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Seruyan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
