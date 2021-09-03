Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Seruyan Regency, Central Kalimantan (1 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seruyan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Seruyan, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Chronology :
• Due to the moderate-high intensity rain that occurred on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, Pkl. 09.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Danau Seluluk
• Ds. Panimba Raya
• Ds. Tj. Paringi
• Ds. Asam Baru
• Ds. Tj. Hara
• Ds. Tj. Rangas II
Kec. Hanau
• Ds. Pembuang Hulu I
• Ds. Pembuang Hulu II
• Ds. Bahaur
• Ds. Parang Batang
• Ds. Paring Raya
• Ds. Tj. Hanau
• Ds. Derangga
Kec. Seruyan Hulu
• Ds. Tng. Manjul
Kec. Danau Sembuluh
• Ds. Palingkau
• Ds. Paren

Fatalities :
• 2,175 families / 7,145 people affected

Material Losses:
• ± 231 affected housing units (data collection)
• Flood depth 10 – 45 Cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Seruyan together with related agencies are currently still conducting monitoring and data collection in affected locations

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Seruyan

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

