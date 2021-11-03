Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency, North Sumatra (31 Oct 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000895-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 21:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serdang Bedagai

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

heavy rains with high intensity that occurred in Kab. South Tapanuli on Sunday, October 31, 2021 At. 21.00 WIB

Locations:

Kec. Sei Rampah

Ds. Sei Rampah

Ds. Cempedak Lobang

Ds. Firdaus

Ds. Pematang Ganjang

Ds. Sei Rejo

Damages:

• 1,380 HH / 5,564 Affected Persons

• 120 KK/486 Refugees (data collection)

Losses Materials:

• 1,380 Housing Units affected

• Flood depth 15-80 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Serdang Bedagai Set up refugee tents in Sei Rampah Village and monitoring water levels

• BPBD Kab. Badagai is conducting data collection on flood victims. And open a soup kitchen

Latest Conditions:

• Currently the water has not receded and is still inundating people's houses.

Urgent needs:

• Food

• Blankets

• Mattress

• Cooking/kitchen utensils

• Medicine

• Generators

Sources :

• Pusdalops Prov. North Sumatra

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops