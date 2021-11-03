Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency, North Sumatra (31 Oct 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000895-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 21:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serdang Bedagai
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
heavy rains with high intensity that occurred in Kab. South Tapanuli on Sunday, October 31, 2021 At. 21.00 WIB
Locations:
Kec. Sei Rampah
Ds. Sei Rampah
Ds. Cempedak Lobang
Ds. Firdaus
Ds. Pematang Ganjang
Ds. Sei Rejo
Damages:
• 1,380 HH / 5,564 Affected Persons
• 120 KK/486 Refugees (data collection)
Losses Materials:
• 1,380 Housing Units affected
• Flood depth 15-80 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serdang Bedagai Set up refugee tents in Sei Rampah Village and monitoring water levels
• BPBD Kab. Badagai is conducting data collection on flood victims. And open a soup kitchen
Latest Conditions:
• Currently the water has not receded and is still inundating people's houses.
Urgent needs:
• Food
• Blankets
• Mattress
• Cooking/kitchen utensils
• Medicine
• Generators
Sources :
• Pusdalops Prov. North Sumatra
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
