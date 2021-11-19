Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency, North Sumatra (17 Nov 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 17 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000979-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 17 Nov 2021 01:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serdang Bedagai
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Serdang Bedagai, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology :
heavy rainfall and evenly distributed in the Kab. Serdang Bedagai and caused the overflow of the Belutu River and the Black River on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 01.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Dolok
• Kel. Pekan Dolok
• Ds. Pekan Kemis
• Ds. Aras Panjang
• Ds. Bantang
• Ds. Tegal Sari
Impacts:
• 718 HHs affected
Damages:
• ± 718 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 80 cm
Effort :
• Placement of Command Posts and public kitchens in Kelurahan Pekan Dolmas.
• Delivery of food aid, blankets, mats and ready-to-eat children, from the Regent
• Identify flood situations at flood-prone points, related OPD led by the Regent.
• Calling on residents who are active in the river to be careful with extreme weather, and always maintain cleanliness so that the drainage channels are not clogged.
Source :
BPBD Kab. Serdang Bedagai
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
