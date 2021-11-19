Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency, North Sumatra (17 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 17 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000979-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 17 Nov 2021 01:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serdang Bedagai

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serdang Bedagai, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology :

heavy rainfall and evenly distributed in the Kab. Serdang Bedagai and caused the overflow of the Belutu River and the Black River on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 01.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Dolok

• Kel. Pekan Dolok

• Ds. Pekan Kemis

• Ds. Aras Panjang

• Ds. Bantang

• Ds. Tegal Sari

Impacts:

• 718 HHs affected

Damages:

• ± 718 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 80 cm

Effort :

• Placement of Command Posts and public kitchens in Kelurahan Pekan Dolmas.

• Delivery of food aid, blankets, mats and ready-to-eat children, from the Regent

• Identify flood situations at flood-prone points, related OPD led by the Regent.

• Calling on residents who are active in the river to be careful with extreme weather, and always maintain cleanliness so that the drainage channels are not clogged.

Source :

BPBD Kab. Serdang Bedagai

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops