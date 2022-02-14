Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency (North Sumatra) (10 Feb 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 10 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000167-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 10 Feb 2022 08:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serdang Bedagai

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Bahuri and Padang River

Location:
Kec. Sipispis
Ds. Marjanji
Kec. Tebing Tinggi
Ds. Bah Sumbu

Efforts: BPBD Serdang Bedagai Regency conduct rapid assessments and coordinate with related agencies

