Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serdang Bedagai Regency (North Sumatra) (10 Feb 2022)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 10 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000167-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 10 Feb 2022 08:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serdang Bedagai
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Bahuri and Padang River
Location:
Kec. Sipispis
Ds. Marjanji
Kec. Tebing Tinggi
Ds. Bah Sumbu
Efforts: BPBD Serdang Bedagai Regency conduct rapid assessments and coordinate with related agencies