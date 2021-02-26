Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding, in Serang Regency, Banten Province (14:42 Feb 24 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high intensity of rainfall on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 01:20 - 08:00 PM, so that caused the overflow of water from the Cikalumpang river because the drainage was not sufficient to accommodate the water discharge
Location: District Padarincang, Village Citasuk, Kamp. Sukamaju
200 affected families
320 affected people
Materil disadvantage: 200 housing units submerged with water level reaching ± 20-30 cm
Efforts: BPBD Serang coordinates with reporting people and residents to collect data. BPBD Serang performs data validation
Urgent Needs: Ready food, blankets, family kids & mattresses
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Serang Regency
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: District Padarincang, Serang Regency, Banten Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 200
Affected Persons: 320
Damages
Damaged houses: 200