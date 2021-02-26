Indonesia, Flooding, in Serang Regency, Banten Province (14:42 Feb 24 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high intensity of rainfall on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 01:20 - 08:00 PM, so that caused the overflow of water from the Cikalumpang river because the drainage was not sufficient to accommodate the water discharge

Location: District Padarincang, Village Citasuk, Kamp. Sukamaju

Efforts: BPBD Serang coordinates with reporting people and residents to collect data. BPBD Serang performs data validation

Urgent Needs: Ready food, blankets, family kids & mattresses

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Serang Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: District Padarincang, Serang Regency, Banten Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 200

Affected Persons: 320

Damages

Damaged houses: 200