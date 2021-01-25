Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten Province (05:56 Jan 24 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Serang, Prov. Banten
Chronology:
• Due to rain with high intensity on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 05:56 WIB
Location:
Kec. Pulo Ampel
Ds. Kedung Soka
Ds. Argawana
Fatalities :
• 32 families / 101 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• 32 housing units were flooded
• TDC, 10-20 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Advanced Condition:
• The current flood has receded
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Serang Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
