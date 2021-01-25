Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten Province (05:56 Jan 24 2021)

Floods in the District. Serang, Prov. Banten

Chronology:

• Due to rain with high intensity on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 05:56 WIB

Location:

Kec. Pulo Ampel
Ds. Kedung Soka
Ds. Argawana

Fatalities :

• 32 families / 101 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• 32 housing units were flooded

• TDC, 10-20 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Serang conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

Advanced Condition:

• The current flood has receded

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Serang Regency

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Serang Regency, Banten Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 32
Affected Persons: 101

Damages

Damaged houses: 32

