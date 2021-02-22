Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten Province (02:00 Feb 20 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain that occurred on Saturday, 20 February 2021, at. 02.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Lebak Wangi
Kec. Ciruas
Casualty:
132 families / 452 people affected
11 injured
Material losses: 132 housing units
Efforts: BPBD Kab. Attack carried out rapid assessments, evacuated victims and coordinated with related agencies
Current Condition: Pkl. 17.30 WIB,
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. attack
