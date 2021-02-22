Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten Province (02:00 Feb 20 2021)

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain that occurred on Saturday, 20 February 2021, at. 02.00 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Lebak Wangi

  • Kec. Ciruas

Casualty:

  • 132 families / 452 people affected

  • 11 injured

Material losses: 132 housing units

Efforts: BPBD Kab. Attack carried out rapid assessments, evacuated victims and coordinated with related agencies

Current Condition: Pkl. 17.30 WIB,

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. attack

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Serang Regency, Banten Province

Injured: 11
Affected Families: 132
Affected Persons: 452

Damaged houses: 132

