Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (9 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten
Update : Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 06.00 WIB
Chronology :
• High-intensity rain caused overflow of water from irrigation which submerged several residents' houses on Monday, August 9, 2021 Pkl. 22.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Baros
• Ds. Baros, Kp.Pulokioang
• Ds. Panyirapan, Kp. Cipanganten
• Ds. Sukamanah, Kp. Siliwung
Kec. Pabuaran
• Ds.Kadubeureum, Kp. Citeureup
Casualties:
- 63 families / 259 people affected with the following details:
• Ds. Baros : 30 families/100 people affected
• Ds. Sukamanah: 30 families/150 people affected
• Ds. Kadubeureum : 3 families / 9 people affected
Material Losses:
- 63 housing units with the following details:
• Ds. Baros : 30 houses
• Ds. Sukamanah : 30 houses and 1 govt. office
• Ds. Kadubeureum : 3 Unit Houses
• Flood depth 30-80 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang, Koramil, Polsek, Kab. Serang, PMI and the local community reviewed the location of the incident and carried out data collection.
Latest Condition:
- Ds. Baros Kp. Pulokiong with Flood depth (10-50 Cm)
- Ds. Sukamanah Kp. Siliwung with Flood depth (10-60 Cm)
- Ds. Panyiran Kp. Cipanganten (Conducive)
- Residents survive in their respective homes
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
