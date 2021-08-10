Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (9 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

Update : Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 06.00 WIB

Chronology :

• High-intensity rain caused overflow of water from irrigation which submerged several residents' houses on Monday, August 9, 2021 Pkl. 22.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Baros

• Ds. Baros, Kp.Pulokioang

• Ds. Panyirapan, Kp. Cipanganten

• Ds. Sukamanah, Kp. Siliwung

Kec. Pabuaran

• Ds.Kadubeureum, Kp. Citeureup

Casualties:

- 63 families / 259 people affected with the following details:

• Ds. Baros : 30 families/100 people affected

• Ds. Sukamanah: 30 families/150 people affected

• Ds. Kadubeureum : 3 families / 9 people affected

Material Losses:

- 63 housing units with the following details:

• Ds. Baros : 30 houses

• Ds. Sukamanah : 30 houses and 1 govt. office

• Ds. Kadubeureum : 3 Unit Houses

• Flood depth 30-80 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Serang, Koramil, Polsek, Kab. Serang, PMI and the local community reviewed the location of the incident and carried out data collection.

Latest Condition:

- Ds. Baros Kp. Pulokiong with Flood depth (10-50 Cm)

- Ds. Sukamanah Kp. Siliwung with Flood depth (10-60 Cm)

- Ds. Panyiran Kp. Cipanganten (Conducive)

- Residents survive in their respective homes

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

