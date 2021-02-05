Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (14:36 Feb 2 2021)

Chronology:

Due to high intensity of rain-fall on 2 Feb 2021 2100hrs, flooding occured in Serang Regency, Banten.

Location:

Kecamatan Kibin, Ds. Nagara, Ds. Cijeruk, Kec. Kragilan, Ds. Sentul, Ds. Kendayakan, Kec. Tunjungteja, Ds. Kemuning, Kec. Ciruas, Ds. Pelawad, Ds. Ranjeng, Ds. Cigelam, Kec. Kopo, Ds. Nangung

Impacts:

1.249 affected families / 3.612 affected persons

823 affected houses

water level: 5 – 60 cm

Efforts:

Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Serang

conducted rapid assessment, coordination and evacuation of the affected people with related agencies.

Current Condition:

  • On 03/02/2021, water level in some affected areas has subsided (10-60cm)

  • People are started to return to their home and doing daily activities

Urgent Need:

Mineral water

Clothes

Ready to eat meals

Clean water

Hygine kits

Source : Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Serang Regency, Banten

Casualties

Affected Families: 1249

Affected Persons: 3612

Damages

Damaged houses: 823

