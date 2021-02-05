Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (14:36 Feb 2 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity of rain-fall on 2 Feb 2021 2100hrs, flooding occured in Serang Regency, Banten.
Location:
Kecamatan Kibin, Ds. Nagara, Ds. Cijeruk, Kec. Kragilan, Ds. Sentul, Ds. Kendayakan, Kec. Tunjungteja, Ds. Kemuning, Kec. Ciruas, Ds. Pelawad, Ds. Ranjeng, Ds. Cigelam, Kec. Kopo, Ds. Nangung
Impacts:
1.249 affected families / 3.612 affected persons
823 affected houses
water level: 5 – 60 cm
Efforts:
Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Serang
conducted rapid assessment, coordination and evacuation of the affected people with related agencies.
Current Condition:
On 03/02/2021, water level in some affected areas has subsided (10-60cm)
People are started to return to their home and doing daily activities
Urgent Need:
Mineral water
Clothes
Ready to eat meals
Clean water
Hygine kits
Source : Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Serang Regency, Banten
Casualties
Affected Families: 1249
Affected Persons: 3612
Damages
Damaged houses: 823