Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Heavy rains caused the Ciujung River, Cikalumpang River and Cidanau River to overflow and the poor drainage system caused flooding on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Tunjung Teja
• Ds. Bojong Pandan
• Kec. Pamarayan
• Ds. Sangiang
• Kec. Cikeusal
• Ds. Gandayasa
• Kec. Kibin
• Ds. Nagara
• Ds. Cijeruk
• Kec. Ciruas
• Ds. Ranjeng
• Kec. Padarincang
• Ds. Batukuwung
• Kec. Bandung
• Ds. Malabar
Fatalities :
• 267 families / 768 people affected;
Material Losses:
• ± 223 housing units submerged;
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang came to the affected location to collect data
• Coordinate with related parties
Latest Condition:
• The current condition of the water is gradually receding
• Residents stay in their homes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
