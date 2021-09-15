Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :
• Heavy rains caused the Ciujung River, Cikalumpang River and Cidanau River to overflow and the poor drainage system caused flooding on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Tunjung Teja
• Ds. Bojong Pandan
• Kec. Pamarayan
• Ds. Sangiang
• Kec. Cikeusal
• Ds. Gandayasa
• Kec. Kibin
• Ds. Nagara
• Ds. Cijeruk
• Kec. Ciruas
• Ds. Ranjeng
• Kec. Padarincang
• Ds. Batukuwung
• Kec. Bandung
• Ds. Malabar

Fatalities :
• 267 families / 768 people affected;

Material Losses:
• ± 223 housing units submerged;

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Serang came to the affected location to collect data
• Coordinate with related parties

Latest Condition:
• The current condition of the water is gradually receding
• Residents stay in their homes

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content