Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Heavy rains caused the Ciujung River, Cikalumpang River and Cidanau River to overflow and the poor drainage system caused flooding on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tunjung Teja

• Ds. Bojong Pandan

• Kec. Pamarayan

• Ds. Sangiang

• Kec. Cikeusal

• Ds. Gandayasa

• Kec. Kibin

• Ds. Nagara

• Ds. Cijeruk

• Kec. Ciruas

• Ds. Ranjeng

• Kec. Padarincang

• Ds. Batukuwung

• Kec. Bandung

• Ds. Malabar

Fatalities :

• 267 families / 768 people affected;

Material Losses:

• ± 223 housing units submerged;

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Serang came to the affected location to collect data

• Coordinate with related parties

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the water is gradually receding

• Residents stay in their homes

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Serang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

