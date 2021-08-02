Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (1 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Serang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten
Chronology : Rain with high intensity that flushed in Kab. Serang caused irrigation rivers to overflow and submerged several residents' houses on Sunday, 01 August 2021 at 12.00 WIB.
Location :
Kec. Baros
Ds. Sukamanah
Ds. Baros
Fatalities :
34 KK/115 Affected Persons
20 displaced
Material Losses:
41 housing units affected
Flood depth 30 - 80 CM
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Serang reviewed the location of the incident, coordinated with relevant agencies and conducted a quick assessment at the location.
Team involved in flood management : BPBD Kab. Serang, Baros Koramil, Baros Police, District Staff, KNPI PK Baros and the local community
Up-to-date Condition:
The water gradually recedes
Condition of Highway TMA 10 Cm
Residents who evacuated are at the nearest relative's house
Source: Pusdalops Kab. Serang