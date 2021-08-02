Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (1 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

Chronology : Rain with high intensity that flushed in Kab. Serang caused irrigation rivers to overflow and submerged several residents' houses on Sunday, 01 August 2021 at 12.00 WIB.

Location :

Kec. Baros

  • Ds. Sukamanah

  • Ds. Baros

Fatalities :

34 KK/115 Affected Persons
20 displaced

Material Losses:

41 housing units affected
Flood depth 30 - 80 CM

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Serang reviewed the location of the incident, coordinated with relevant agencies and conducted a quick assessment at the location.

  • Team involved in flood management : BPBD Kab. Serang, Baros Koramil, Baros Police, District Staff, KNPI PK Baros and the local community

Up-to-date Condition:

The water gradually recedes
Condition of Highway TMA 10 Cm
Residents who evacuated are at the nearest relative's house

Source: Pusdalops Kab. Serang

