Indonesia, Flooding in Serang Regency, Banten (1 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Serang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Serang, Prov. Banten

Chronology : Rain with high intensity that flushed in Kab. Serang caused irrigation rivers to overflow and submerged several residents' houses on Sunday, 01 August 2021 at 12.00 WIB.

Location :

Kec. Baros

Ds. Sukamanah

Ds. Baros

Fatalities :

34 KK/115 Affected Persons

20 displaced

Material Losses:

41 housing units affected

Flood depth 30 - 80 CM

Effort :

BPBD Kab. Serang reviewed the location of the incident, coordinated with relevant agencies and conducted a quick assessment at the location.

Team involved in flood management : BPBD Kab. Serang, Baros Koramil, Baros Police, District Staff, KNPI PK Baros and the local community

Up-to-date Condition:

The water gradually recedes

Condition of Highway TMA 10 Cm

Residents who evacuated are at the nearest relative's house

Source: Pusdalops Kab. Serang