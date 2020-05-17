Indonesia, Flooding in Serang District, Banten Province (00:00 May 13 2020)

Description

13 May 2020: Heavy rains in the Lebak District resulted in increased volume of Ciberang river flowing into the Cibeureum river that goes through Serang District which inundated several houses and other public facilities such as School and Mosques the district. BPBD Serang coordinated with the team to send personnel to conduct an assessment and monitoring.

The flood has decreased as reported on 13 May 2020 at 12.00 AM

Source: PUSDALOPS BNPB 0812 123 7575 BPBD Serang District

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cikande Sub-district (Parigi, Songgom Jaya and Koper villages)

Casualties

Affected Families: 252

Affected Persons: 943

Damages

Damaged houses: 214

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 2