Indonesia, Flooding in Serang City (03:30 Mar 17 2020)

Description FLOOD EVENT REPORT IN KEC. CIKANDE Tuesday, March 17, 2020

I. Event Description:

a. Event Type: FLOOD

b. Time of Occurrence: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 WIB At 3:30 WIB WIB

c. Location of Occurrence: Ds. Songgom Jaya, Ds. Cikande, and Ds. Suitcase.

d. Cause of Occurrence: Overflow of Ciberang River water.

e. Source of information: Camat Cikande

f. Chronology: Since Monday, 16 March 2020 11:00 WIB until Tuesday, 17 March 2020 02:00 WIB High-intensity rain flushed Cikande sub-district and surrounding areas.

g. Impact of Events: which resulted in 3 Villages, 12 Villages and 1 Pesantren.

Affected Data - ds. Songgom Jaya - ds. Cikande - ds. Suitcase

KP. Parigi RT. 001/001 - 6 houses - Number of HH: 6 - Number of Souls: 21 SOUL The water level is around 50-60cm Kp. Cilotik RT005 / 005 - 10 houses - Number of HH: 10 - Number of Souls: 34 inhabitants The water level is around 60-70cm Kp. Desa Gede RT 01/02 - 3 houses - Number of HH: 3 - Number of Souls: 11 inhabitants The water level is around 20-30cm Kp. Cibereum RT. 004/002 - 3 houses - Number of HH: 3 - Number of Souls: 22 SOUL - Number of Toddlers: 1 The water level is around 20-1Meter Public Facilities RT.004 / 002 - 1 Islamic Boarding School with:

Number of KK: 1 - Number of Souls: 14 - Number of toddlers: 2 - Number of Santri: 10 The water level is around 20-1Meter

Kp. Tegal Pudak RT002 / 001 - 10 houses - Number of HH: 10 - Number of Souls: 32 people The water level is around 20-60cm Kp. Luggage Suit RT001 / 002 - 19 houses - Number of HH: 20 - Number of Souls: 79 inhabitants The height of the water around 70-80cm Kp. Kompa Suitcase RT002 / 002 - 13 houses - Number of HH: 13 - Number of Souls: 47 inhabitants The water level is around 20-60cm Kp. Mosque Suitcase RT003 / 002 - 16 houses - Number of HH: 18 - Number of Souls: 79 inhabitants The water level is around 60-70cm Kp. Village Office Suitcase RT002 / 002 - 8 houses - Number of HH: 8 - Number of Souls: 20 inhabitants The water level is around 55-60cm Kp. Gampol Dampit RT002 / 003 - 5 houses - Number of HH: 5 - Number of Souls: 15 inhabitants The water level is around 20-60cm Kp. Gampol Dampit RT003 / 003 - 9 houses - Number of HH: 9 - Number of Souls: 20 inhabitants The water level is around 20-60cm

Urgent needs - blanket - Tarpaulin - Basic food - Fast food - Clean water

II. Last condition:

water level is still around 20-1Meter - Homeowners still live in their homes

III. Location Resources:

Serang Regency BPBD - Cikande Koramil - Cikande Police Station - Cikande District Party - Cikande Village Party - TRC Scout Kwarcab Kab. attack - volunteer - Local community

FLOOD EVENT REPORT IN KEC. JAWILAN Tuesday, March 17, 2020

I. Event Description:

a. Event Type: FLOOD b. Time of Occurrence: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 WIB at 05:16 WIB c. Location of Occurrence: Ds. Great-grandmother d. Cause of Occurrence: Overflow of Ciberang River water.

e. Source of information: Kades Pasir Buyut f. Chronology: Since Monday, 16 March 2020 12:00 WIB to Tuesday, 17 March 2020 02:30 WIB Rain with high intensity flushed Jawilan and surrounding areas.

g. Impact of Events: Resulting in 1 Village 4 Kampung submerged in water.

Affected Data - ds. Great-grandmother

Kp. Sadea RT. 011/005 - 17 houses - Number of HH: 17 - Number of Souls: 51 SOULS The water level is around 20-30cm Kp. Paneureusan RT. 009/010 - 10 houses - Number of HH: 10 - Number of Souls: 30 inhabitants The water level is around 20-30cm Kp. Pasir Buyut RT. 3/7 - 20 houses - Number of HH: 20 - Number of Souls: 60 inhabitants The water level is around 20-30cm Kp. Pegadungan RT. 5/12 - 7 Houses - Number of HH: 7 - Number of Souls: 21 inhabitants The water level is around 20-30cm

Urgent needs - blanket - Tarpaulin - Basic food - Fast food

II. Last condition:

the height of the water is still around 20-30cm - Homeowners still live in their homes - Water discharge gradually receded

III. Location Resources:

Serang Regency BPBD - Banten Province BPBD - Jawilan Koramil - Jawilan Police Station - Jawilan Subdistrict - Village side - TRC Scout Kwarcab Kab. attack - Local community

FLOOD EVENT REPORT IN KEC. KOPO Tuesday, March 17, 2020

I. Event Description:

a. Event Type: FLOOD b. Time of Occurrence: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 WIB at 03:00 WIB c. Location of Occurrence: Ds. Bear, Ds. Carenang Lout, Ds. Ranca Wells, Ds. New blooms, Ds. Group, and Ds. Arrowroot.

d. Cause of Occurrence: Overflow of Ciberang River water.

e. Source of information: Local Residents f. Chronology: From Monday, 16 March 2020 23:30 WIB to Tuesday, 17 March 2020 02:00 WIB High-intensity rain flushed the area of ​​Kopo and surrounding areas.

g. Impact of Events: Resulting in 4 villages 9 villages submerged under water.

Affected Data - ds. Bear - ds. Arrowroot - ds. New bloom - ds. Ranca wells - ds. Are group - ds. Hout

Kp. Chancellor -35 houses - Number of HH: 35 - Number of Souls: 140 The water level is around 20-60cm Kp. Kendal - 105 houses - Number of HH: 105 - Number of souls: 420 The water level is around 20-50cm Kp. Sand Tombs - 20 houses - Number of HH: 20 - Number of Souls: 80 The water level is around 20-55cm Kp. Pabuaran - 15 houses - Number of HH: 15 - Number of Souls: 60 The water level is around 20-60cm Kp. Kubang Pockets - 7 Houses - Number of HH: 7 - Number of Souls: 21 The water level is around 20-45cm Kp. Rangkas Baru - 40 houses - Number of HH: 40 - Number of Souls: 160 The water level is around 20-60cm Kp.Parigi - 4 houses - Number of HH: 4 - Number of Souls: 16 The water level is around 20-50cm Kp. Panellence - 3 houses - Number of HH: 3 - Number of Souls: 12 (RT.12)

The water level is around 20-50cm Kp. Carenang Udik - 3 houses - Number of HH: 3 - Number of Souls: 12 The water level is around 20-50cm

Urgent needs - blanket - Tarpaulin - Basic food - Fast food

II. Last condition:

the height of the water is still around 20-60cm - Homeowners still live in their homes - Water discharge gradually receded

III. Location Resources:

Serang Regency BPBD - Kopo Koramil - Kopo police station - Kopo District Party - Village side - TRC Scout Kwarcab Kab. attack - Local community

FLOOD EVENT REPORT IN KEC. BEAUTIFUL Wednesday, March 18, 2020

I. Event Description:

a. Event Type: FLOOD b. Time of Occurrence: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 04:30 WIB c. Location of Occurrence: DS. Cakung, Ds. Renged d. Cause of Occurrence: Overflow of the Cidurian River.

e. Source of information: Camat Cikande f. Chronology: From Monday, 16 March 2020 11:00 WIB to Tuesday, 17 March 2020 02:00 WIB High-intensity rain flushed Binuang sub-district and surrounding areas.

g. Impact of Events: 15 Houses and access roads are blocked from Renged Village to suitcase village kec. cikande and vice versa.

Affected Data 1. Ds. Cakung Kp. Kuranji RT 02/01 - 15 houses - Number of HH: 34 - Number of Souls: 90 SOULS - Toddler: 6 - Elderly: 6 The water level is around 15-30cm

Renged Village Kp. Renged RT 01/01 The access road was flooded from Renged Village to Koper Village, Kec. Cikande

Urgent needs - blanket - Tarpaulin - Basic food - Fast food - Baby gear

II. Last condition:

There were no fatalities or evacuated victims - 14:00 the water has begun to recede - Water as high as 40 cm with a length of 100 meters

III. Location Resources:

Bpbd Kab. attack -.Penang Polytechnic - Carenang Koramil - Kec. Binuang - Cakung Village staff - Village staff renged - volunteer

