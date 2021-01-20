Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Semarang City, Central Java Province (14:43 Jan 18 2021)
Description
Chronology:
High-intensity rain and flood occurred in the upstream area caused the Pengkol River to overflow on Sunday, 17 January 2021, at 17.00 WIB.
Location:
Sub-District: Tembalang.
Urban village: Meteseh.
Fatalities:
Evacuated people (data collection)
± 33 families / 120 people affected
Material loss:
± 33 housing units affected
Water surface height: ± 200 cm
Action:
- Semarang City BPBD team conducted rapid assessments and coordinated with related agencies.
Latest situation:
Cloudy Weather at 00.00 WIB.
The flood has receded.
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Semarang City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint/Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
