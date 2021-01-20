Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Semarang City, Central Java Province (14:43 Jan 18 2021)

Description

Chronology:

High-intensity rain and flood occurred in the upstream area caused the Pengkol River to overflow on Sunday, 17 January 2021, at 17.00 WIB.

Location:

  • Sub-District: Tembalang.

  • Urban village: Meteseh.

Fatalities:

  • Evacuated people (data collection)

  • ± 33 families / 120 people affected

Material loss:

  • ± 33 housing units affected

  • Water surface height: ± 200 cm

Action:

  • Semarang City BPBD team conducted rapid assessments and coordinated with related agencies.

Latest situation:

  • Cloudy Weather at 00.00 WIB.

  • The flood has receded.

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Semarang City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint/Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

