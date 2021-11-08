Indonesia, Flooding in Semarang City, Central Java (5 Nov 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000916-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 18:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Semarang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Semarang City, Prov. Central Java

Chronology :

high-intensity rain, causing the Plumbon River to flow quite heavily and the Parapet embankment in the Mangkang Kulon area unable to hold the water discharge causing the embankment to burst on Thursday, November 04, 2021 Pkl. 18.40 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tugu

Impacts:

• 57 families / 209 people affected

Damages:

• ± 57 housing units affected

• 1 unit of the embankment is broken

• Flood depth ± 30 - 100 cm

Effort :

• Semarang City BPBD conducts a rapid assessment and coordinates with relevant agencies and provides assistance to affected victims

• Pemali Juana BBWS will soon build a permanent dam in the Plumbun watershed, Mangkang Kulon sub-district, Kec. Semarang Monument according to authority

Latest Condition:

Friday, 05 November 2021 Pkl. 20.00 WIB :

• The weather is currently cloudy

• The water has receded

• Semarang City BPBD together with a joint team carried out mud-cleaning work and made a temporary embankment with sandbags

Source :

• Semarang City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

