Indonesia, Flooding in Semarang City (Central Java) (24 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000592-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 24 May 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Semarang

DESCRIPTION

Coastal Flood in Semarang City, Prov. Central Java

Update : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 21:15 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by tidal waves on the north sea coast of Java Island, causing Coastal Floods and causing the seawater barrier to burst in the North Semarang area on Monday, 23 May 2022, Pkl. 14.00 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Semarang Utara

- Kel. Tanjung Mas

- Kel. Bandarharjo

- Kec. Semarang Timur

- Kel. Kemijen

- Kec. Tugu

- Kel. Mangkang

- Kel. Mangunharjo

Impacts:

• ± 4,397 households/8,335 people affected (data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance

2. Education

• There is no

3. Health

• There is no

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There is no

5. Search and Rescue

• There is no

6. Logistics

• There is no

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 2,397 submerged housing units (data collection)

• Semarang Port is affected

• Flood depth ± 50 - 150 cm

8. Economy

• There is no

9. Early Recovery

• There is no

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• Semarang City BPBD coordinates with relevant officials and agencies to conduct a quick review

• Semarang City BPBD together with OPD and volunteers evacuated by preparing 3 units of rubber boats

• Semarang City BPBD prepares portable water pump

• BPBD Semarang City established a main post & public kitchen at the North Semarang District Office

• Conduct a sweep of locations suspected of having broken embankments and install geobags

Latest Condition : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 20:00 WIB

• The embankment has been repaired by BBWS & Dinas PU

• Water Level 10 - 40 cm

• Dropping packaged rice at 5 affected points

• There are workers in the cooster road area who have not been evacuated

• The dimensions of the broken embankment point are wide and exist in several points

Urgent needs :

• Information for the evacuation of residents

• Supply of clean water

• Tarpaulin for the establishment of health posts

Elements involved:

• BNPB D3 Team

• BPBD of Central Java Province

• Semarang City BPBD

• BASARNAS

• POLAIRUD

• TNI/POLRI

• Semarang City Social Service

• DPU

• BBWS

• PLN

• PMI Semarang City

• SARDA CENTRAL JAVA

• RSH

• BAZNAS

• MDMC

• BANKOM

• CHART

• LPBI NU

Source :

• Semarang City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops