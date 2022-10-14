Indonesia, Flooding in Semarang City (Central Java) (13 Oct 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 13 Oct 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001135-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Thu, 13 Oct 2022 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Semarang
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Beringin River
Location:
• Kec. Ngaliyan
• Kel. Wonosari
• Kel. Tugu
• Mangkang Wetan
Efforts:
- BPBD Semarang City coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct assessments as well as monitoring
- BPBD Semarang City provide logistics to support affected people as well as established public kitchen
- BPBD and Fire Fighter Semarang City clean the flooding and mud material in the affected area
Urgent Needs:
- Food and logistics
- blankets and mattresses