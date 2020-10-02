Indonesia, Flooding in Semaka District, Tanggamus Regency, Lampung Province (19:00 Sep 30 2020)

Description

In connection with the Banjir Bandang Disaster on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 19.00 WIB in Semaka District, Tanggamus RegencyLampung province. We then report the following:

1. At the time of the incident we were a team from Pusdalops who were assigned to the Provincial BPBD Lampung before 1 x 24 hours after the disaster has arrived at the location of the Disaster.

2. The data we have obtained are as follows:

a. Chronology

Due to the intensity of rainfall that is high enough to cause several Pekon (village) was flooded and the West Lintas road was paralyzed due to a broken embankment.

b. Victim

Deaths Zero

IDP 1 KK 2 souls because their house was washed away

Affected 1,119 families / 3,357 people

c. Damage

The embankment that was broken was beside the residents' cemetery the graves in the cemetery are submerged in water and eroded resulting in 6 bodies coming out of its graves

Many settlements during the incident were submerged in water and as a result, there is now a lot of mud.

West Sumatra road access at the location becomes paralyzed (to be precise in Pekon Sedayu, Semaka Subdistrict, Tanggamus District, Lampung Province so there is a jam that is quite long).

3. The following efforts have been made

a. The Tanggamus Regency Government has determined the Response Status Emergency for 14 days from 01 to 14 October 2020;

b. Assistance for residents, among others, comes from:

BPBD Lampung Province (in the form of food such as Instant Noodles and Rice)

Business world (heavy equipment, instant noodles, vitamins and cooking oil and rice)

Tanggamus Regency Government (heavy equipment, food packages, blanket, Instant Noodles).

All Government Agencies are involved to assist in handling countermeasures (related OPD, vertical agencies in the district Tanggamus, the local TNI-Polri)

Current Conditions

a. The stagnant water had receded

b. Mud material is a lot on the road across West Sumatra in locations and settlements

c. Emergency Response Team currently handling

d. There was still very heavy rain at the location Tanggamus, 01 October 2020

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Semaka District, Tanggamus Regency, Lampung Province

Casualties

Death: 0

Missing: 0

Injured: 0

Affected Families: 1119

Affected Persons: 3357

Displaced Persons: 2

Evacuation Centre: 0

Damages

Damaged houses: 1Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 4 roads, 1 embankment