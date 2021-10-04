Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Seluma Regency, Bengkulu (28 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Seluma
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Seluma, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Pkl. 20.30 WIB which causes the river to be unable to hold water and flooding occurs
Location :
• Kec. Talo Kecil
- Ds. Bakal Dalam
- Ds. Napalan
- Ds. Tebat Sibun
- Ds. Taba
- Ds. Talang Padang
Impacts:
• 241 families / 914 people affected
Material Losses:
• 241 housing units affected
• public facilities (data collection)
• educational facilities (data collection)
• Flood depth 35 - 100 Cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. While conducting a quick assessment and providing logistical assistance to victims affected by flooding
Current Condition:
Friday, 01 October 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB :
• Cloudy weather
• The flood has receded
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Seluma
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops