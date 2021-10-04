Indonesia, Flooding in Seluma Regency, Bengkulu (28 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seluma

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Seluma, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Pkl. 20.30 WIB which causes the river to be unable to hold water and flooding occurs

Location :

• Kec. Talo Kecil

- Ds. Bakal Dalam

- Ds. Napalan

- Ds. Tebat Sibun

- Ds. Taba

- Ds. Talang Padang

Impacts:

• 241 families / 914 people affected

Material Losses:

• 241 housing units affected

• public facilities (data collection)

• educational facilities (data collection)

• Flood depth 35 - 100 Cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. While conducting a quick assessment and providing logistical assistance to victims affected by flooding

Current Condition:

Friday, 01 October 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB :

• Cloudy weather

• The flood has receded

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Seluma

