Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Seluma Regency, Bengkulu (28 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seluma

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Seluma, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Pkl. 20.30 WIB which causes the river to be unable to hold water and flooding occurs

Location :
• Kec. Talo Kecil
- Ds. Bakal Dalam
- Ds. Napalan
- Ds. Tebat Sibun
- Ds. Taba
- Ds. Talang Padang

Impacts:
• 241 families / 914 people affected

Material Losses:
• 241 housing units affected
• public facilities (data collection)
• educational facilities (data collection)
• Flood depth 35 - 100 Cm

Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. While conducting a quick assessment and providing logistical assistance to victims affected by flooding

Current Condition:
Friday, 01 October 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB :
• Cloudy weather
• The flood has receded

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Seluma

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

