Indonesia, Flooding in Selayar Islands Regency (South Sulawesi) (21 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000786-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Selayar

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Selayar Islands, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Triggered by moderate to heavy rains that occurred in the Kep. Selayar, causing several drainage channels to overflow and inundate residential areas on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 18.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Benteng

- Kel. Benteng

- Kel. Benteng Utara

- Kel. Benteng Selatan

• Kec. Bontoharu

- Kel. Putabangun

• Kec. Bonto Matene

- Kel. Batang Mata

• Kec. Buki

- Ds. Kohala

Impacts:

• 125 families affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 125 houses

• Flood depth ± 30 - 40 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Selayar coordinates with the relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Selayar goes to the location and conducts assessment and monitoring

Up-to-date Condition:

• It is currently being observed that the water conditions are gradually receding.

• It is observed that several roads have been passed by R2 and R4 vehicles

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Selayar Islands

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

