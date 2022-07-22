Indonesia, Flooding in Selayar Islands Regency (South Sulawesi) (21 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000786-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022 18:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Selayar
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Selayar Islands, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Triggered by moderate to heavy rains that occurred in the Kep. Selayar, causing several drainage channels to overflow and inundate residential areas on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 18.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Benteng
- Kel. Benteng
- Kel. Benteng Utara
- Kel. Benteng Selatan
• Kec. Bontoharu
- Kel. Putabangun
• Kec. Bonto Matene
- Kel. Batang Mata
• Kec. Buki
- Ds. Kohala
Impacts:
• 125 families affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 125 houses
• Flood depth ± 30 - 40 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Selayar coordinates with the relevant authorities
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Selayar goes to the location and conducts assessment and monitoring
Up-to-date Condition:
• It is currently being observed that the water conditions are gradually receding.
• It is observed that several roads have been passed by R2 and R4 vehicles
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Selayar Islands
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
