Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sangihe, Sulawesi Utara (18:00 Jan 4 2021)
Description
Floods and Landslides, Kab. Kep. Sangihe. Prov.Sulawesi Utara
Location:
Kec. Tahuna
Kec. Kendahe
Kec. Maganitu
Kec. South Maganitu
Kec. Central South Tabukan
Kec. Tabukan South Southeast
Fatalities:
223 families fled to the houses of their closest neighbors / relatives.
1 person (MD) an. Daniel Mangari (M / 63 years)
Material Disadvantages:
223 housing units affected
4 units of houses of worship affected
1 school unit is affected
TMA 20 - 150 cm
Chronological:
Due to high intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil conditions
Time of incident: Monday, January 4, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WITA
Effort :
-BPBD Kab. Kep. Sangihe went to the location to collect data
-BPBD Kab. Kep. Sangihe, together with the Social Service and District elements, have prepared logistical needs and logistics distribution for the displaced victims
Advanced Condition:
- The flood recedes
Status:
- Status determination is still in process.
Urgent needs:
- Logistics and equipment or fleets for evacuation and material cleaning.
Source:
Kalak BPBD district. Kep. Sangihe, Mr Rivo
District BPBD staff. Kep. Sangihe, Mr. Diki
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sangihe, Sulawesi Utara
Casualties
Injured: 1
Affected Families: 223
Affected Persons: 1115
Displaced Persons: 1115
Damages
Damaged houses: 223Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 houses of worship