Indonesia, Flooding in Sangihe, Sulawesi Utara (18:00 Jan 4 2021)

Description

Floods and Landslides, Kab. Kep. Sangihe. Prov.Sulawesi Utara

Location:

Kec. Tahuna

Kec. Kendahe

Kec. Maganitu

Kec. South Maganitu

Kec. Central South Tabukan

Kec. Tabukan South Southeast

Fatalities:

223 families fled to the houses of their closest neighbors / relatives.

1 person (MD) an. Daniel Mangari (M / 63 years)

Material Disadvantages:

223 housing units affected

4 units of houses of worship affected

1 school unit is affected

TMA 20 - 150 cm

Chronological:

Due to high intensity rain accompanied by unstable soil conditions

Time of incident: Monday, January 4, 2021, Pkl. 18.00 WITA

Effort :

-BPBD Kab. Kep. Sangihe went to the location to collect data

-BPBD Kab. Kep. Sangihe, together with the Social Service and District elements, have prepared logistical needs and logistics distribution for the displaced victims

Advanced Condition:

The flood recedes

Status:

Status determination is still in process.

Urgent needs:

Logistics and equipment or fleets for evacuation and material cleaning.

Source:

Kalak BPBD district. Kep. Sangihe, Mr Rivo

District BPBD staff. Kep. Sangihe, Mr. Diki

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sangihe, Sulawesi Utara

Casualties

Injured: 1

Affected Families: 223

Affected Persons: 1115

Displaced Persons: 1115

Damages

Damaged houses: 223Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 4 houses of worship