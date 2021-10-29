Indonesia, Flooding in Sanggau Regency, West Kalimantan (25 Oct 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000869-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021, 03:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sanggau

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• high-intensity rain causing the Kapuas river to overflow on Monday, October 25, 2021 Pkl. 05.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Kapuas

• Kel. Tanjung Kapuas

• Kel. Tanjung Sekayam

• Kel. Beringin

• Ds. Penyeladi Hilir

• Ds. Semerangkai

• Kec. Mukok

• Ds. Inggis

• Ds. Kedukul

• Ds. Semuntai

• Kec. Jangkang

• Ds. Balai Sebut

• Kec. Tayan Hilir

• Ds. Melungai

• Ds. Pedalaman

• Ds. Kawat

• Ds. Pulau Tayan Utara

• Kec. Meliau

• Ds. Kuala Rosan

Impacts:

• 621 families / 2,331 people affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 600 units of affected houses (data collection)

• Flood depth 10 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Sanggau coordinates with the District

• Advanced data collection

• Carry out patrols for monitoring flood locations within Sanggau City

Up-to-date Condition:

Thursday, October 28, 2021, Pkl. 01.00 WIB

• Rainy weather with light intensity

• For the time being residents are still staying in their respective homes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Sanggau

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

