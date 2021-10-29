Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sanggau Regency, West Kalimantan (25 Oct 2021)
Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000869-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021, 03:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sanggau
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• high-intensity rain causing the Kapuas river to overflow on Monday, October 25, 2021 Pkl. 05.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Kapuas
• Kel. Tanjung Kapuas
• Kel. Tanjung Sekayam
• Kel. Beringin
• Ds. Penyeladi Hilir
• Ds. Semerangkai
• Kec. Mukok
• Ds. Inggis
• Ds. Kedukul
• Ds. Semuntai
• Kec. Jangkang
• Ds. Balai Sebut
• Kec. Tayan Hilir
• Ds. Melungai
• Ds. Pedalaman
• Ds. Kawat
• Ds. Pulau Tayan Utara
• Kec. Meliau
• Ds. Kuala Rosan
Impacts:
• 621 families / 2,331 people affected (data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 600 units of affected houses (data collection)
• Flood depth 10 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sanggau coordinates with the District
• Advanced data collection
• Carry out patrols for monitoring flood locations within Sanggau City
Up-to-date Condition:
Thursday, October 28, 2021, Pkl. 01.00 WIB
• Rainy weather with light intensity
• For the time being residents are still staying in their respective homes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sanggau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops