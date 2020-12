Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda, East Kalimantan (18:00 Dec 2 2020)

Description

High rainfall intensity along with Benanga reservoir flowed to the Karang Mumus river which occurred on Tuesday, 01 December 2020, 10.00 (UTC+08:00) triggered flooding in Samarinda, East Kalimantan

Updated situation on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 17:00 (GMT+7): - The current weather is cloudy - Flood inundation level: 20-75 cm

Source: BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Samarinda, East Kalimantan Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 804

Affected Persons: 4020

Damages

Damaged houses: 804Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 MosqueAccess to early warning: Yes