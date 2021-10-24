Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan (18 Oct 2021)

BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan sent personnel and equipment for 2 Dalmas trucks and a multipurpose truck for handling the evacuation of residents

Samarinda City BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies and local volunteers to evacuate residents and collect data

BPBD Samarinda sent 6 TRC personnel and 7 (seven) fiber boats for community mobilization in the area of ​​Kel. Sempaja Timur (1 fiber boat in the Gunung Lingai area, 2 fiber boats in the Lempake area, 1 unit in the Temindung Permai area)