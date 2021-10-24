Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan (18 Oct 2021)
Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000832-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021 12:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Samarinda
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Samarinda City, Prov. East Kalimantan
Chronology :
- Due to the high intensity rain that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, Pkl. 12:00 WITA accompanied by water delivered from the dam/reservoir at yarna
Location :
Kec. Samarinda Utara
Kec. Samarinda Ulu
Kec. Samarinda Ilir
Kec. Sungai Pinang
Kec. Sungai Kunjang
Impacts :
3,606 families/12,302 people affected
Refugees are still being collected
Material Losses:
- ± 3,606 affected housing units (still in data collection)
Effort :
BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan sent personnel and equipment for 2 Dalmas trucks and a multipurpose truck for handling the evacuation of residents
Samarinda City BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies and local volunteers to evacuate residents and collect data
BPBD Samarinda sent 6 TRC personnel and 7 (seven) fiber boats for community mobilization in the area of Kel. Sempaja Timur (1 fiber boat in the Gunung Lingai area, 2 fiber boats in the Lempake area, 1 unit in the Temindung Permai area)
Latest Condition:
TMA in Ex. Mount Lingai and Temindung Permai experienced an increase of about ± 5 - 10 cm due to water sent from the yarn reservoir
Overall TMA in each affected area ± 30 - 70 cm
Status of Emergency Response to Flood Disaster in Samarinda City is still in the process of making
Urgent needs :
- Establishment of a public kitchen for the Griya Mukti & Bengkuring area
Source :
- Pusdalops BPBD Samarinda
Informed By:
