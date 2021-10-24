Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan (18 Oct 2021)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000832-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Oct 2021 12:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Samarinda

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Samarinda City, Prov. East Kalimantan

Chronology :

  • Due to the high intensity rain that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, Pkl. 12:00 WITA accompanied by water delivered from the dam/reservoir at yarna

Location :

  • Kec. Samarinda Utara

  • Kec. Samarinda Ulu

  • Kec. Samarinda Ilir

  • Kec. Sungai Pinang

  • Kec. Sungai Kunjang

Impacts :

  • 3,606 families/12,302 people affected

  • Refugees are still being collected

Material Losses:

  • ± 3,606 affected housing units (still in data collection)

Effort :

  • BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan sent personnel and equipment for 2 Dalmas trucks and a multipurpose truck for handling the evacuation of residents

  • Samarinda City BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies and local volunteers to evacuate residents and collect data

  • BPBD Samarinda sent 6 TRC personnel and 7 (seven) fiber boats for community mobilization in the area of ​​Kel. Sempaja Timur (1 fiber boat in the Gunung Lingai area, 2 fiber boats in the Lempake area, 1 unit in the Temindung Permai area)

Latest Condition:

  • TMA in Ex. Mount Lingai and Temindung Permai experienced an increase of about ± 5 - 10 cm due to water sent from the yarn reservoir

  • Overall TMA in each affected area ± 30 - 70 cm

  • Status of Emergency Response to Flood Disaster in Samarinda City is still in the process of making

Urgent needs :

  • Establishment of a public kitchen for the Griya Mukti & Bengkuring area

Source :

  • Pusdalops BPBD Samarinda

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

