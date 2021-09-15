Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan (13 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Samarinda
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Samarinda City, Prov. East Kalimantan
Update: Monday, September 13, 2021, at 19.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain and the overflow of the Mahakam river on September 13, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Sungai Pinang
• Kel. Gunung Lingai
• Kel. Temindung Permai
• Kec. Samarinda Utara
• Kel. Sempaja Timur
• Kec. Loa Janan ilir
• Kel. Simpang tiga
• Kel. Tani Aman
Impacts:
• 813 families / 3,073 people affected (in data collection)
Material Losses:
• Some access roads are flooded with a TMA of 30 -50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City conducts a quick study and coordinates with related agencies
• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City prepares the establishment of a main command post at the Puskesmas Kel. East Sempaja
• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City dispatched a water fleet of 5 evacuation boats
• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City distributes ready-to-eat food logistics
Latest Condition:
• Cloudy Weather
• Currently the water is still overflowing with shipments from the upstream side of the Karang Mumus River Basin, as well as the tides of the Mahakam River TMA - 30 - 50 cm.
Source :
• Pusdalops Prov. East Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops