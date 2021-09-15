Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda City, East Kalimantan (13 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Samarinda

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Samarinda City, Prov. East Kalimantan

Update: Monday, September 13, 2021, at 19.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity rain and the overflow of the Mahakam river on September 13, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Sungai Pinang

• Kel. Gunung Lingai

• Kel. Temindung Permai

• Kec. Samarinda Utara

• Kel. Sempaja Timur

• Kec. Loa Janan ilir

• Kel. Simpang tiga

• Kel. Tani Aman

Impacts:

• 813 families / 3,073 people affected (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• Some access roads are flooded with a TMA of 30 -50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City conducts a quick study and coordinates with related agencies

• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City prepares the establishment of a main command post at the Puskesmas Kel. East Sempaja

• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City dispatched a water fleet of 5 evacuation boats

• BPBD Kab. Samarinda City distributes ready-to-eat food logistics

Latest Condition:

• Cloudy Weather

• Currently the water is still overflowing with shipments from the upstream side of the Karang Mumus River Basin, as well as the tides of the Mahakam River TMA - 30 - 50 cm.

Source :

• Pusdalops Prov. East Kalimantan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops