Indonesia, Flooding in Samarinda Area, East Kalimantan Province (18:00 May 25 2020)

Description

Since 22 May, heavy and intense rain in East Kalimantan province, have caused floods in the Samarinda area. Based from initial assessment, approximately 4,054 households or 12,098 people are affected by the floods and there are 1,634 unit houses inundated by the floods. Flood levels continue to increase, few main roads cannot be accessed because of the water level which is above 80 centimetres. Few of the affected communities are evacuating themselves independently to their relatives' house. However, majority of them still live in their inundated houses and wait to be evacuated to the established evacuation center. Samarinda Electricity Company are shutting down electrical substation around the affected area.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Samarinda City, East Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 4054

Affected Persons: 12098

Damages

Damaged houses: 1634