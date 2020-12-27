Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Rokan Hulu, Riau Province (17:00 Dec 23 2020)
Description Chronology:
Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Rokan Kanan and Batang Lubuh rivers on Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Location:
District Rambah
Babussalam
pematang berangan
Rambah Tengah Hulu
Pasir Pengaraian
Casualties: temporary data
- 560 affected families
- 15 families evacuated to relatives' houses
Material Damage:
- 560 housing units affected
- water level 50-100 cm
Effort :
- Quick Response Team BPBD Rokan Hulu conducted rapid assessments, evacuated victims by rubber boats, set up public kitchens, and coordinated with related agencies
- Quick Response Team BPBD Rokan Hulu set up a refugee tent in the district. Crush
Source:
Syafdanol Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Rokan Hulu
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
