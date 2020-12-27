Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Rokan Hulu, Riau Province (17:00 Dec 23 2020)

Description Chronology:

Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Rokan Kanan and Batang Lubuh rivers on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Location:

District Rambah
Babussalam
pematang berangan
Rambah Tengah Hulu
Pasir Pengaraian

Casualties: temporary data

  • 560 affected families
  • 15 families evacuated to relatives' houses

Material Damage:

  • 560 housing units affected
  • water level 50-100 cm

Effort :

  • Quick Response Team BPBD Rokan Hulu conducted rapid assessments, evacuated victims by rubber boats, set up public kitchens, and coordinated with related agencies
  • Quick Response Team BPBD Rokan Hulu set up a refugee tent in the district. Crush

Source:

Syafdanol Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Rokan Hulu

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Rokan Hulu, Riau Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 560
Affected Persons: 2800
Displaced Persons: 80

Damages

Damaged houses: 560

