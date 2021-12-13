Indonesia, Flooding in Rokan Hulu Regency (Riau) (11 Dec 2021)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001092-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Rokan Hulu

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Triggered by high-intensity rain and the overflow of the aliantan river flow on Friday, December 10, 2021

Location :

Kec. Kabun

• Ds. Aliantan

Impacts:

• 93 families affected

Damages

• 93 houses submerged

• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Rokan Hulu conducts a quick review and coordinates with related SKPD

Up-to-date Condition:

• Floods no longer inundate settlements, but residents are still wary of further flooding

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Riau

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

