Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Rokan Hulu Regency (Riau) (11 Dec 2021)
Riau, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001092-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Dec 2021 09:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Rokan Hulu
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Triggered by high-intensity rain and the overflow of the aliantan river flow on Friday, December 10, 2021
Location :
Kec. Kabun
• Ds. Aliantan
Impacts:
• 93 families affected
Damages
• 93 houses submerged
• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Rokan Hulu conducts a quick review and coordinates with related SKPD
Up-to-date Condition:
• Floods no longer inundate settlements, but residents are still wary of further flooding
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Riau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
