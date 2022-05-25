Indonesia, Flooding in Rembang Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000591-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 11:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Rembang

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Coastal flooding caused by the high waves for 3 days in the northern sea of ​​Java Island, it caused sea level rise, peak occured on Monday, 23 May 2022

Location

- Kec. Kragen

- Ds. Pandagan Kulon

- Ds. Karangharjo

- Kec. Rembang

- Ds. Pandang

- Ds. Purworejo

- Ds. Pacar

- Ds. Gunung Wetan

- Ds. Gunung Kulon

- Ds. Tasikagung

- Ds. Pantirejo

- Kec. Sarang

- Ds. Kalipang

- Ds. Temperak

- Kec. Kaliori

- Ds. Purworejo

- Ds. Banyudono