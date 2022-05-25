Indonesia, Flooding in Rembang Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000591-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 11:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Rembang
DESCRIPTION
Chronology: Coastal flooding caused by the high waves for 3 days in the northern sea of Java Island, it caused sea level rise, peak occured on Monday, 23 May 2022
Location
- Kec. Kragen
- Ds. Pandagan Kulon
- Ds. Karangharjo
- Kec. Rembang
- Ds. Pandang
- Ds. Purworejo
- Ds. Pacar
- Ds. Gunung Wetan
- Ds. Gunung Kulon
- Ds. Tasikagung
- Ds. Pantirejo
- Kec. Sarang
- Ds. Kalipang
- Ds. Temperak
- Kec. Kaliori
- Ds. Purworejo
- Ds. Banyudono