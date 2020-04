Indonesia, Flooding in Rejang Lebong Regency (01:11 Apr 27 2020)

Description

On 23 April 2020, 05:00 GMT+7, flooding was reported in Rejang Lebong Regency, Bengkulu Province, caused by high-intensity rainfall and overflows of Air Putih river and Air Duku river.

The flooding inundated 317 houses, with 316 lightly damaged and 1 house moderately damaged. There was no casualty reported.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Rejang Lebong Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 317

Affected Persons: 1585

Damages

Damaged houses: 317