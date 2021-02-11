Indonesia, Flooding in Region of Keerom. Papua (08:00 Feb 9 2021)

Description

Due to the High intensity rainfall on Saturday, 09 February 2021 at 08:00 WIT that triggered floods in several location in Arso, Arso Barat and Arso Timur Sub Districts.

The Local BPBD responded already by conducting data collection through TSBK (Village Disaster Preparedness Team and mobilizing Combined Personnel BPBD Papua Province, BPBD Kab. Keerom, RAPI, TNI, Polri

Urgent needs:

Fulfilment of Basic Needs for 1,099 households

Bridge Rehabilitation ± 1 km of Arso PIR I Bridge

Information:

Regent of Kab. Keerom has determined the status of Emergency Response to Flood Management through Regent Decree No. : 363/527 / BUP / 2021 TMT 3 - 16 February 2021

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Keerom, Papua

Casualties

Affected Families: 1099

Affected Persons: 4406

Damages

Damaged houses: 1099 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 Access to early warning: No