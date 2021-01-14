Indonesia, Flooding in Rancaekek and Cicalengka, Bandung Regency, West Java (19:20 Jan 9 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high-intensity rain and an overflow of the Citarik River that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 19.20 WIB

Update:

Sunday, January 10, 2020, at 23.30 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Rancaekek

• Kec. Cicalengka

Casualty:

• No victims have been displaced

• 319 households affected

Material Loss:

• 319 housing units submerged

• TMA 80-100 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Bandung conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to always be vigilant

Latest Condition:

• On this day, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 23.30 WIB, cloudy weather

• Kec. Cicalengka: The floods have receded almost at all points

• Kec. Rancaekek: Flood still remembers settlements with a TMA ± 15 cm along with mud

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

