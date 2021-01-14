Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Rancaekek and Cicalengka, Bandung Regency, West Java (19:20 Jan 9 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high-intensity rain and an overflow of the Citarik River that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 19.20 WIB
Update:
Sunday, January 10, 2020, at 23.30 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Rancaekek
• Kec. Cicalengka
Casualty:
• No victims have been displaced
• 319 households affected
Material Loss:
• 319 housing units submerged
• TMA 80-100 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Bandung conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to always be vigilant
Latest Condition:
• On this day, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 23.30 WIB, cloudy weather
• Kec. Cicalengka: The floods have receded almost at all points
• Kec. Rancaekek: Flood still remembers settlements with a TMA ± 15 cm along with mud
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
