Indonesia, Flooding in Purworejo Regency (Central Java) (31 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000622-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Purworejo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Purworejo, Prov. Central Java
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall causing flooding on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, Pkl. 17:00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Bayan
- Ds. Pogungkalangan
- Ds. Tangkisan
- Ds. Krandegan
- Ds. Pogung Juru Tengah
- Ds. Pogungrejo
• Kec. Bagelen
- Ds. Bapangsari
- Ds. Bugle
- Ds. Dadirejo
Impacts :
• 952 families/2795 people affected
• 229 people evacuated
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• 2 Fasdik Units submerged
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 229 people took refuge in mosques and residents' houses
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 952 housing units affected
• TDC 30 - 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Purworejo conducted assessments and evacuations at several disaster points in Kab. Purworejo
• Several points have been carried out to handle the mutual assistance of residents and there are still some who need assistance
Latest Condition:
• The water level at Boro Weir is yellow level
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Purworejo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
