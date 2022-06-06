Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Purworejo Regency (Central Java) (31 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000622-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Purworejo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Purworejo, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall causing flooding on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, Pkl. 17:00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Bayan
- Ds. Pogungkalangan
- Ds. Tangkisan
- Ds. Krandegan
- Ds. Pogung Juru Tengah
- Ds. Pogungrejo
• Kec. Bagelen
- Ds. Bapangsari
- Ds. Bugle
- Ds. Dadirejo

Impacts :
• 952 families/2795 people affected
• 229 people evacuated

Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• 2 Fasdik Units submerged
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 229 people took refuge in mosques and residents' houses
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 952 housing units affected
• TDC 30 - 100 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Purworejo conducted assessments and evacuations at several disaster points in Kab. Purworejo
• Several points have been carried out to handle the mutual assistance of residents and there are still some who need assistance

Latest Condition:
• The water level at Boro Weir is yellow level

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Purworejo

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

