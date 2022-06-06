Indonesia, Flooding in Purworejo Regency (Central Java) (31 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 31 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000622-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 31 May 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Purworejo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Purworejo, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall causing flooding on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, Pkl. 17:00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Bayan

- Ds. Pogungkalangan

- Ds. Tangkisan

- Ds. Krandegan

- Ds. Pogung Juru Tengah

- Ds. Pogungrejo

• Kec. Bagelen

- Ds. Bapangsari

- Ds. Bugle

- Ds. Dadirejo

Impacts :

• 952 families/2795 people affected

• 229 people evacuated

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• 2 Fasdik Units submerged

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 229 people took refuge in mosques and residents' houses

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 952 housing units affected

• TDC 30 - 100 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Purworejo conducted assessments and evacuations at several disaster points in Kab. Purworejo

• Several points have been carried out to handle the mutual assistance of residents and there are still some who need assistance

Latest Condition:

• The water level at Boro Weir is yellow level

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Purworejo

