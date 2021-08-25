Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pulang Pisau Regency, Central Kalimantan (23 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pulang Pisau
DESCRIPTION
Early warning:
• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in Central Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, August 23, 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Banama Tinggang
• Ds. Pahawan
• Ds. Hanuwa
• Ds. Ramang
• Ds. Hurung
• Ds. Lawang Uru Sebrang
• Ds. Tambak
• Ds. Tankahen
• Ds. Pendawe
• Ds. kasali Baru
Casualties:
• 455 affected households (data collection)
Material Losses:
• ± 455 housing units affected (data collection)
Effort:
• BPBD Kab. Go Home Knives together to conduct a quick review and coordinate with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
Currently Tuesday 24 August 2021 Pkl. 15:50 WIT there are three villages that are still submerged with a TMA of 20-30 cm,
Source:
• BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau
