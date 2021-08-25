Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pulang Pisau Regency, Central Kalimantan (23 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pulang Pisau

DESCRIPTION

Early warning:
• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in Central Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, August 23, 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location:
Kec. Banama Tinggang
• Ds. Pahawan
• Ds. Hanuwa
• Ds. Ramang
• Ds. Hurung
• Ds. Lawang Uru Sebrang
• Ds. Tambak
• Ds. Tankahen
• Ds. Pendawe
• Ds. kasali Baru

Casualties:
• 455 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:
• ± 455 housing units affected (data collection)

Effort:
• BPBD Kab. Go Home Knives together to conduct a quick review and coordinate with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:
Currently Tuesday 24 August 2021 Pkl. 15:50 WIT there are three villages that are still submerged with a TMA of 20-30 cm,

Source:
• BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau

Informed By:
