Indonesia, Flooding in Pulang Pisau Regency, Central Kalimantan (23 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pulang Pisau

DESCRIPTION

Early warning:

• Valid August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 22, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in Central Kalimantan with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain on Monday, August 23, 2021 Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Banama Tinggang

• Ds. Pahawan

• Ds. Hanuwa

• Ds. Ramang

• Ds. Hurung

• Ds. Lawang Uru Sebrang

• Ds. Tambak

• Ds. Tankahen

• Ds. Pendawe

• Ds. kasali Baru

Casualties:

• 455 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 455 housing units affected (data collection)

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Go Home Knives together to conduct a quick review and coordinate with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

Currently Tuesday 24 August 2021 Pkl. 15:50 WIT there are three villages that are still submerged with a TMA of 20-30 cm,

Source:

• BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops