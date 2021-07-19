Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pulang Pisau Regency, Central Kalimantan (17 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pulang Pisau
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Rain with moderate to heavy intensity in the Kab. Pulang Pisau and causing the overflow of river on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 21.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Banama Tingang Ds. Hanua
Casualties:
• 84 families / 281 people affected
Material Losses:
• 84 housing units affected
• Flood depth 40 – 50 CM
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau coordinates with local village officials and sends the TRC Team for data collection at the location
Source: BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb