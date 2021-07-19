Indonesia, Flooding in Pulang Pisau Regency, Central Kalimantan (17 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pulang Pisau

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Rain with moderate to heavy intensity in the Kab. Pulang Pisau and causing the overflow of river on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 21.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Banama Tingang Ds. Hanua

Casualties:

• 84 families / 281 people affected

Material Losses:

• 84 housing units affected

• Flood depth 40 – 50 CM

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau coordinates with local village officials and sends the TRC Team for data collection at the location

Source: BPBD Kab. Pulang Pisau

