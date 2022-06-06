Indonesia, Flooding in Probolinggo Regency (East Java) (1 Jun 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 01 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000624-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Probolinggo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Probolinggo, Prov. East Java
• Chronology : Triggered by light to heavy rains which caused the overflow of the Matekan River to inundate village roads and residential areas on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, Pkl. 06.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Krejengan
- Ds. Sokaan
- Ds. Gebangan
• Kec. Kraksaan
- Ds. Rangkang
- Ds. Kranjan
• Kec. Besuk
- Ds. Matekan
Impacts :
• 276 affected households
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 276 housing units affected
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Probolinggo coordinates with relevant authorities
• TRC PB BPBD Kab. Probolinggo conducts assessments and monitors water discharge at the site
Latest Condition:
• The water has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Probolinggo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
