Indonesia, Flooding in Probolinggo Regency (East Java) (1 Jun 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 01 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000624-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Jun 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Probolinggo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Probolinggo, Prov. East Java

• Chronology : Triggered by light to heavy rains which caused the overflow of the Matekan River to inundate village roads and residential areas on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, Pkl. 06.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Krejengan

- Ds. Sokaan

- Ds. Gebangan

• Kec. Kraksaan

- Ds. Rangkang

- Ds. Kranjan

• Kec. Besuk

- Ds. Matekan

Impacts :

• 276 affected households

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 276 housing units affected

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Probolinggo coordinates with relevant authorities

• TRC PB BPBD Kab. Probolinggo conducts assessments and monitors water discharge at the site

Latest Condition:

• The water has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Probolinggo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops