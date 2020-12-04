Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Prabumulih, South Sumatera (15:30 Dec 3 2020)

High intensity rainfall and overflowing water of Lebung river and Kelekar river triggered flooding in Prabumulih region, South Sumatera on Thursday, 3 December 2020, 01:00 (GMT+7) -Inundation level: 40-100cm

Updated situation on Thursday, 3 December 2020, 13:00 (GMT+7): - Low intensity rainfall - Flood started to reced - Inundation level: 40cm

Preparedness and Response: • Mayor Prabumulih has reviewed the flood locations • TRC BPBD Prabumulih City conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with related agencies and together with the joint team clean up the remaining floods • BPBD Prabumulih City urges the public to always be vigilant

Source: BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South Prabumulih, Sukaraja, South Sumatera Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 179

Affected Persons: 895

Damages

Damaged houses: 179Access to early warning: Yes

