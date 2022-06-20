Indonesia, Flooding in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi) (15 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000659-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022 19:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Poso
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Poso, Prov. Central Sulawesi
• Chronology: Triggered by the high intensity of rainfall since 16.00 WITA which resulted in the Moko river overflowing and inundating residential areas on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 at 19.30 WITA
Location :
• District. Poso Pesisir Selatan Ds. Tangkura Kab. Poso
Impacts:
• 150 families affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 150 houses affected
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Get information and go directly to the scene
• BPBD Kab. Poso is currently conducting a rapid assessment.
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi Coordinate with BPBD Kab. poso.
Latest Condition:
• The current flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Pusdalops. Central Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
