Indonesia, Flooding in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi) (15 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000659-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 15 Jun 2022 19:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Poso

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Poso, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology: Triggered by the high intensity of rainfall since 16.00 WITA which resulted in the Moko river overflowing and inundating residential areas on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 at 19.30 WITA

Location :

• District. Poso Pesisir Selatan Ds. Tangkura Kab. Poso

Impacts:

• 150 families affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 150 houses affected

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Get information and go directly to the scene

• BPBD Kab. Poso is currently conducting a rapid assessment.

• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi Coordinate with BPBD Kab. poso.

Latest Condition:

• The current flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Pusdalops. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops