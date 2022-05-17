Indonesia, Flooding in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi) (12 May 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 12 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000551-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 12 May 2022 15:15:56

AFFECTED AREA/S

Poso

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains with high intensity resulting in the overflow of the Amporiwo river on Thursday, 12 May 2022, Pkl. 02:00 WITA. BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi in coordination with BPBD Kab. Poso to collect data and handle emergency. Urgent Needs : Construction of gabions and normalization of Amporiwo & Korobono rivers. Current condition : The water has receded