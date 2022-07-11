Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000732-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Poso

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Poso, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered Due to heavy rains, the Sayo River overflowed and flooded Sayo Village on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 17.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Poso Kota Selatan

- Kel. Sayo

Impacts:

• ± 25 households affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 25 housing units affected

• Flood depth10 - 75 cm

• 2 school units affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Poso conducts assessments and coordinates with local officials

Urgent needs :

• Sleeping tools

• Blanket

• Fast food

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Poso

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

