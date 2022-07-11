Indonesia, Flooding in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000732-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Poso
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Poso, Prov. Central Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered Due to heavy rains, the Sayo River overflowed and flooded Sayo Village on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 17.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Poso Kota Selatan
- Kel. Sayo
Impacts:
• ± 25 households affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 25 housing units affected
• Flood depth10 - 75 cm
• 2 school units affected
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Poso conducts assessments and coordinates with local officials
Urgent needs :
• Sleeping tools
• Blanket
• Fast food
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Poso
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
