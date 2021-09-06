Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Polewali Mandar Regency, West Sulawesi (4 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Polewali Mandar
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Polewali Mandar, Prov. West Sulawesi
Chronology :
• High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Andau River, Kanusuang River and Salu Kadundung River on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Pkl. 18:30 WITA
Location :
Kec. Mapilli
• Ds. Landikanusuang
- Dsn. Pulluddung
- Dsn. Tondo ratte
- Dsn. Landi
- Dsn. Seppong
• Ds. Rappang barat
Impacts:
• 90 families / 330 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 90 housing units.
• 2 River Cliff Point (Total abrasion along 700 m)
• 2 Bridges
• 21 Ha of Cocoa Farms are submerged
• 1 unit of the mosque is submerged
• 33 units of drinking water facilities
• 1 unit of grain factory
• 100 hectares Rice field
• Flood depth ±20-100 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar reviewed the scene and coordinated with the head of the hamlet/local environment.
• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar, TNI-POLRI, Tagana, Youth Organizations, District Officials, Villages and local residents carried out environmental cleaning.
Urgent needs :
• Mud spraying device
• food and clothing needs
• Gabions along the area approaching the settlement of Curree hamlet
Latest Condition:
• Current weather Heavy rain
• Floods have receded, only potential follow-ups.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
