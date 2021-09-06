Indonesia, Flooding in Polewali Mandar Regency, West Sulawesi (4 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Polewali Mandar

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Polewali Mandar, Prov. West Sulawesi

Chronology :

• High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Andau River, Kanusuang River and Salu Kadundung River on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Pkl. 18:30 WITA

Location :

Kec. Mapilli

• Ds. Landikanusuang

- Dsn. Pulluddung

- Dsn. Tondo ratte

- Dsn. Landi

- Dsn. Seppong

• Ds. Rappang barat

Impacts:

• 90 families / 330 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 90 housing units.

• 2 River Cliff Point (Total abrasion along 700 m)

• 2 Bridges

• 21 Ha of Cocoa Farms are submerged

• 1 unit of the mosque is submerged

• 33 units of drinking water facilities

• 1 unit of grain factory

• 100 hectares Rice field

• Flood depth ±20-100 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar reviewed the scene and coordinated with the head of the hamlet/local environment.

• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar, TNI-POLRI, Tagana, Youth Organizations, District Officials, Villages and local residents carried out environmental cleaning.

Urgent needs :

• Mud spraying device

• food and clothing needs

• Gabions along the area approaching the settlement of Curree hamlet

Latest Condition:

• Current weather Heavy rain

• Floods have receded, only potential follow-ups.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Polewali Mandar

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

