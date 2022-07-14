Indonesia, Flooding in Pohuwato Regency (Gorontalo) (13 Jul 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000750-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022 20:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pohuwato
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Pohuwato, Prov. Gorontalo
UPDATE : Thursday, July 14, 2022, Pkl. 04:15 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain since the afternoon which resulted in an increase in river water discharge on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Pkl. 20:30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Taluditi
- Ds. Tirto Asri
- Ds. Malango
- Ds. PK 1
- Ds. Mekarti Jaya
Impacts:
• ± 358 HHs affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 340 housing units affected
• Affected agricultural land area (still in data collection)
• Flood depth ± 120 cm
• SD, PAUD affected
• Poskesdes affected
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato conducted a review of the flood location and coordinated with the District/Village/related agencies and the local community to collect data, evacuate & establish a public kitchen
Elements involved:
• BPBD
• District Task Force
• TNI
• Police
• Tagana
• Bagana
Latest Condition : Thursday, July 14, 2022, Pkl. 04:15 WIB
• The water gradually recedes
Source: BPBD Kab. Pohuwato
