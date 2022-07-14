Indonesia, Flooding in Pohuwato Regency (Gorontalo) (13 Jul 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000750-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022 20:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pohuwato

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Pohuwato, Prov. Gorontalo

UPDATE : Thursday, July 14, 2022, Pkl. 04:15 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain since the afternoon which resulted in an increase in river water discharge on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Pkl. 20:30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Taluditi

- Ds. Tirto Asri

- Ds. Malango

- Ds. PK 1

- Ds. Mekarti Jaya

Impacts:

• ± 358 HHs affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 340 housing units affected

• Affected agricultural land area (still in data collection)

• Flood depth ± 120 cm

• SD, PAUD affected

• Poskesdes affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato conducted a review of the flood location and coordinated with the District/Village/related agencies and the local community to collect data, evacuate & establish a public kitchen

Elements involved:

• BPBD

• District Task Force

• TNI

• Police

• Tagana

• Bagana

Latest Condition : Thursday, July 14, 2022, Pkl. 04:15 WIB

• The water gradually recedes

Source: BPBD Kab. Pohuwato

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

