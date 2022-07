Indonesia, Flooding in Pohuwato Regency (Gorontalo) (09 Jul 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000733-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 15:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pohuwato

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Pohuwato, Prov. Gorontalo

• Chronology : Triggered by strong winds accompanied by heavy rain that flushed Pohuwato Regency causing the water discharge to rise and causing flooding in several sub-districts in Pohuwato Regency on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 15.30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Paguat

- Ds. Buhu Jaya

- Ds. Maleo

• Kec. Marisa

- Ds. Teratai 2

• Kec. Taluditi

- Ds. Tirto Asri

Impacts:

• ± 246 households / 758 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ±240 houses affected

• 1 mosque affected

• Flood depth 20 - 75 Cm

• 3 school units affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato coordinates with relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato conducts an on-site assessment

• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato carried out evacuations, cleaning community houses and places of worship, distributing food to survivors.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Pohuwato

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops