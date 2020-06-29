Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pohuwato and Boalemo Gorontalo Province (04:00 Jun 27 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Pohuwato and Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo
FATALITIES in Pohuwato
• 40 HH / 131 Affected souls
• No victims were displaced
FATALIIES in Boalemo
• 125 HH / 443 Affected souls
• No victims were displaced
MATERIAL LOSS in Pohuwato
• 33 houses are submerged
• 1 Puskesmas Unit submerged
• 1 PAUD Unit submerged
• 1 Unit Mushola submerged
• TMA 30-100 cm
MATERIAL LOSS in Boalemo
• 109 housing units
• TMA 20 - 60 cm
MUTAKHIR CONDITIONS:
• Sunday, June 28, 2020, 08.00 WITA, the weather is sunny and the floods are receding
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pohuwato Regency and Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 165
Affected Persons: 574
Damages
Damaged houses: 165