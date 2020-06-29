Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pohuwato and Boalemo Gorontalo Province (04:00 Jun 27 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flooding in Kab. Pohuwato and Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo

FATALITIES in Pohuwato

• 40 HH / 131 Affected souls

• No victims were displaced

FATALIIES in Boalemo

• 125 HH / 443 Affected souls

• No victims were displaced

MATERIAL LOSS in Pohuwato

• 33 houses are submerged

• 1 Puskesmas Unit submerged

• 1 PAUD Unit submerged

• 1 Unit Mushola submerged

• TMA 30-100 cm

MATERIAL LOSS in Boalemo

• 109 housing units

• TMA 20 - 60 cm

MUTAKHIR CONDITIONS:

• Sunday, June 28, 2020, 08.00 WITA, the weather is sunny and the floods are receding

Similarly UMP

BNPB Pusdalops

Cc. Echelon I

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pohuwato Regency and Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 165

Affected Persons: 574

Damages

Damaged houses: 165

Related Content