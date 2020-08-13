Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pinrang Regency, South Sulawesi Province (08:40 Aug 11 2020)

Floods in the District. Pinrang, Prov. South Sulawesi

Impact

  • 200 households living along the river have been evacuated to a safe place.

  • 350 submerged housing units

  • 1 unit of broken embankment (RB)

  • ± 600 Ha of submerged rice fields

  • TMA 60 - 100 cm

State of the art:

  • Currently (16.10 WIB) the weather is cloudy, residents' housing is still under water

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pinrang Regency, South Sulawesi Province

Affected Families: 200

Affected Persons: 1000

Damaged houses: 350Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 unit of embankment

Loss of livelihood sources: 600 ha of rice fields

