Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pinrang Regency, South Sulawesi Province (08:40 Aug 11 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Pinrang, Prov. South Sulawesi
Impact
200 households living along the river have been evacuated to a safe place.
350 submerged housing units
1 unit of broken embankment (RB)
± 600 Ha of submerged rice fields
TMA 60 - 100 cm
State of the art:
- Currently (16.10 WIB) the weather is cloudy, residents' housing is still under water
Thereby
Pusdalops BNPB
Cc. Ess. 1
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pinrang Regency, South Sulawesi Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 200
Affected Persons: 1000
Damages
Damaged houses: 350Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 unit of embankment
Loss of livelihood sources: 600 ha of rice fields