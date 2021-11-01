Indonesia, Flooding in Piddie Regency, Aceh (31 Oct 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 29 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000889-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021 19:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pidie

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Pidie, Prov. Aceh

Update : Sunday 31 October 2021, Pkl. 11.30 WIB

Chronology :

high-intensity rain in the Tangse District area, the water of the Krueng Peunalom river overflowed with mud and wood material on Friday, October 29, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tangse

Gp. Peunalom I

Gp. Peunalom II

Gp. Layan

Gp. Pulo Mesjid

Impacts:

• 120 families affected

Material Losses:

• 69 housing units heavily damaged

• 51 housing units slightly damaged

• 13 TPT heavily damaged

Effort :

• Pidie District BPBD is conducting data collection and reporting

• lowered 2 units of heavy equipment to help clean up the remaining flood material in residential areas and public facilities in 3 affected villages

• Logistical assistance from NGOs/Organizations in the Kab. Pidie has been distributed to affected communities in affected locations

Up-to-date Condition:

• The situation is normal, the houses of the affected residents have begun to be cleaned and other public facilities are cleaned.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Pidie - Aceh

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

