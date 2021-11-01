Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Piddie Regency, Aceh (31 Oct 2021)
Aceh, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 29 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000889-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021 19:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pidie
DESCRIPTION
Flash Flood in Kab. Pidie, Prov. Aceh
Update : Sunday 31 October 2021, Pkl. 11.30 WIB
Chronology :
high-intensity rain in the Tangse District area, the water of the Krueng Peunalom river overflowed with mud and wood material on Friday, October 29, 2021 Pkl. 19.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tangse
Gp. Peunalom I
Gp. Peunalom II
Gp. Layan
Gp. Pulo Mesjid
Impacts:
• 120 families affected
Material Losses:
• 69 housing units heavily damaged
• 51 housing units slightly damaged
• 13 TPT heavily damaged
Effort :
• Pidie District BPBD is conducting data collection and reporting
• lowered 2 units of heavy equipment to help clean up the remaining flood material in residential areas and public facilities in 3 affected villages
• Logistical assistance from NGOs/Organizations in the Kab. Pidie has been distributed to affected communities in affected locations
Up-to-date Condition:
• The situation is normal, the houses of the affected residents have begun to be cleaned and other public facilities are cleaned.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Pidie - Aceh
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb