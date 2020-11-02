Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pesisir Selatan, West Sumatera (17:30 Oct 30 2020)
Description
High rainfall intensity caused overflowed of Jalamu River in Pesisir Selatan Region, West Sumatera Province and triggered flooding in two sub-regions, as follows:
Flooding in Batang Kapas Sub-region on Friday 30 October 2020 at 1730 hrs local time (GMT+7)
Flooding in Lengayang Sub-region on Saturday 31 October 2020 at 1600 hrs local time (GMT+7)
Afected Areas:
Lengayang Sub-region
Kambang Timur Village
Tabiang Tinggi Village
Kec. Batang Kapas Sub-region
Koto Hilie IV Village
Affected people
No IDPs reported
80 families in Lengayang Sub-region affected
The authority is still assessing the casualties and damage in Batang Kapas Sub-region
Action taken by the Local Disaster Management Authority (BPBD Pesisir Selatan)
Conduct rapid assessment, coordinate with relevant agencies, and evacuate the affected communities.
BPBD encourage the communities to stay alert.
Latest situation update:
On Saturday, 31 Oktober 2020, 2210 hrs (GMT+7) rain is continuedly down with low-middle intensity.
The flood has recede in Batang Kaps Sub-region
The inundation level in Lengayang Sub-region has increased.
Source: BPBD Pesisir Selatan
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 80
Affected Persons: 400
Damages
Damaged houses: 80Access to early warning: Yes
News Source Link
https://pusatkrisis.kemkes.go.id/Banjir-di-PESISIR-SELATAN-SUMATERA-BARA...