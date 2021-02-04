Indonesia, Flooding in Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Regency, South Sumatera Province (23:50 Feb 3 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain since at. ± 18:30 WIB to 23:50 WIB, on 03 February 2021 at 15.30 WIB resulting in the Abab river overflowed

Location:

Kec. Talang Ubi

Kel. Talang Ubi Barat

Kel. Talang Ubi Timur

Casualties: 357 families affected

Damage:

357 housing units affected (still being collected) TMA 30 cm



Efforts: Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir went straight to the location led by Kalak BPBD Kab. Pali by preparing 1 rubber boat for evacuation if needed

Current Condition: The water level in residents' settlements near the riverbanks has started to recede, but BPBD and related agencies remain on standby at the location

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Bpk. Septiansyah

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

