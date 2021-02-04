Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Regency, South Sumatera Province (23:50 Feb 3 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high intensity rain since at. ± 18:30 WIB to 23:50 WIB, on 03 February 2021 at 15.30 WIB resulting in the Abab river overflowed
Location:
Kec. Talang Ubi
Kel. Talang Ubi Barat
Kel. Talang Ubi Timur
Casualties: 357 families affected
Damage:
- 357 housing units affected (still being collected)
- TMA 30 cm
Efforts: Rapid Response Team (TRC) BPBD Kab. Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir went straight to the location led by Kalak BPBD Kab. Pali by preparing 1 rubber boat for evacuation if needed
Current Condition: The water level in residents' settlements near the riverbanks has started to recede, but BPBD and related agencies remain on standby at the location
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Bpk. Septiansyah
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Regency, South Sumatera Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 357
Affected Persons: 1785
Damages
Damaged houses: 357